RTMC should take employees who worked for Tasima when it took over eNaTIS: ConCourt

The Constitutional Court held on Tuesday that Tasima staff who were employed to manage the electronic national administration traffic information system (eNaTIS) should be deemed to be Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) employees from April 2017.

The court dismissed an appeal by the RTMC against a labour court order passed in May 2018 which declared that the contracts of employment of 80 Tasima employees transferred automatically from Tasima to the RTMC, in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Labour Relations Act.

The section states that if a transfer of a business takes place, the new employer is automatically substituted in the place of the old employer in respect of all contracts of employees in existence immediately before the date of transfer.

The RTMC disputed that when it took over the eNaTIS from Tasima in April 2017, there was a transfer of a business as a going concern. It did not want to take over those contracts.

The matter goes back to 2001 when Tasima was awarded a tender by the department of transport to provide services relating to a road traffic management system known as eNaTIS.