State goes after dishonest cash by halting pensions, and resigning won't help

Luxury car purchases, dodgy scholar transport claims and inflated government contracts are among the cases being dealt with by a special team of judges, and investigators are on the hunt to claw back the money.

Wrongdoers attempting to evade disciplinary proceedings through resignations are now also stymied due to the recently established Special Tribunal on Corruption, Fraud and Illicit Money Flows.

The tribunal has so far passed two judgments which have stopped pension payouts to two former government officials suspected of wrongdoing.

The Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) use of the specialist court to stop payments of pensions to suspected wrongdoers has been hailed as a step in the right direction by anti-corruption bodies Corruption Watch and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

This year, 22 other cases will be heard by the tribunal, which became fully operational in October last year.

The cases include applications to set aside irregular contracts and claims for unjustified enrichment as the SIU seeks to recover money irregularly siphoned from the state.

A case in which the tribunal passed judgment in January involves Kgosi Gustav Lekabe, who was head of the office of the state attorney in Johannesburg.