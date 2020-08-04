Waiter dies a 'hero' after falling under wheels of thieves' car

Police spokesperson Sgt Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder and theft was being investigated.

"Three men and a female walked into a restaurant at Steenberg Village around 7.30pm. The four pretended to be customers wanting to dine at the restaurant. They then left the restaurant before being seated," she said.

A staff member realised their cellphone had been stolen. "A chase ensued and the three males jumped into a Toyota Avanza while the female suspect was left behind," said Rwexana.

"The waiter, a 22-year-old male from Lakeside, jumped on the bonnet of the fleeing vehicle. He was then flung off the vehicle [which] drove over the waiter and he was dragged for a while.

"The victim later succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The female suspect is being detained on a case of theft for the cellphone. A case of murder is been investigated by Kirstenhof detectives.

"Anyone with more information is requested to contact Sgt Brink on 021-702-8900 or the commander of detective branch, Capt Alexander, on 082-469-2578."

Cannoo's friend, Nina Devlin, said in a Facebook post that he was “murdered ... while trying to fight against petty injustice and help a complete stranger. He died a hero.”

Devlin said Cannoo, a former pupil of Wynberg Boys' High School, was studying industrial engineering and working part-time at Jakes.

“He was the kindest most compassionate person I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. He was jokingly referred to as a 'mother' because he was always caring for anyone and everyone,” said Devlin

“He always did absolutely anything to help a person in need, even give his life. The world has lost a truly beautiful human being.

“He was my best friend, my first love and my heart for 4.5 years. I love you, Braden Cannoo. Forever and forever, no matter what, just as we promised.”

Devlin said Cannoo's parents, Steve and Heatherlee, and his younger sister, Morag, were heartbroken.

TimesLIVE