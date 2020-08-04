South Africa

Waiter dies a 'hero' after falling under wheels of thieves' car

04 August 2020 - 13:42 By TimesLIVE
Braden Cannoo, 22, was killed on August 3 2020 when he tried to stop robbers who had stolen a cellphone in a Cape Town restaurant.
Braden Cannoo, 22, was killed on August 3 2020 when he tried to stop robbers who had stolen a cellphone in a Cape Town restaurant.
Image: Facebook/Nina Devlin

A waiter who chased cellphone thieves was killed when he fell under the wheels of their getaway car.

Braden Cannoo, 22, was working at Jakes in Steenberg Village, Cape Town, when the incident happened on Monday evening, said restaurant owner David Ellis.

“A petty theft incident occurred within Jakes where a group of people posing as customers stole a cellphone. A young waiter, Braden Cannoo, responded by following them out to their car,” Ellis said in a Facebook post.

“He jumped on the bonnet of the car speeding through the parking lot. He, unfortunately, slipped under the car as it sped towards the traffic circle in Reddam Avenue [at the US consulate]. Braden sadly succumbed to his injuries.

“We're extending sincere condolences to his family and the entire Jakes staff team who are shocked and saddened by a very tragic incident.”

RIP Braden ❤️

Posted by Jakes Restaurants on Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Police spokesperson Sgt Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder and theft was being investigated.

"Three men and a female walked into a restaurant at Steenberg Village around 7.30pm. The four pretended to be customers wanting to dine at the restaurant. They then left the restaurant before being seated," she said.

A staff member realised their cellphone had been stolen. "A chase ensued and the three males jumped into a Toyota Avanza while the female suspect was left behind," said Rwexana.

"The waiter, a 22-year-old male from Lakeside, jumped on the bonnet of the fleeing vehicle. He was then flung off the vehicle [which] drove over the waiter and he was dragged for a while.

"The victim later succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The female suspect is being detained on a case of theft for the cellphone. A case of murder is been investigated by Kirstenhof detectives.

"Anyone with more information is requested to contact Sgt Brink on 021-702-8900 or the commander of detective branch, Capt Alexander, on 082-469-2578."

Cannoo's friend, Nina Devlin, said in a Facebook post that he was “murdered ... while trying to fight against petty injustice and help a complete stranger. He died a hero.”

Devlin said Cannoo, a former pupil of Wynberg Boys' High School, was studying industrial engineering and working part-time at Jakes.

“He was the kindest most compassionate person I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. He was jokingly referred to as a 'mother' because he was always caring for anyone and everyone,” said Devlin

“He always did absolutely anything to help a person in need, even give his life. The world has lost a truly beautiful human being.

“He was my best friend, my first love and my heart for 4.5 years. I love you, Braden Cannoo. Forever and forever, no matter what, just as we promised.”

Devlin said Cannoo's parents, Steve and Heatherlee, and his younger sister, Morag, were heartbroken.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

A year since Meghan Cremer's murder, friend starts campaign to help GBV victims

Lize Hartley, a close friend of Cremer’s, in partnership with Justice Desk, has launched a crowdfunding initiative to educate and protect young girls ...
News
10 hours ago

Hartswater horror killings puzzle cops

Danie Brand taught his daughters that if they were attacked on their farm they should try to not be forced into the attackers' car.
News
2 days ago

#CrimeStats | Police must ‘follow data and focus on hotspots’: ISS

To curb violent crime in SA, the police need to follow their own data and focus on areas which have a legacy of violence.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. Covid-19 rips ANC apart News
  3. 'We never exonerated David Mabuza' - ANC integrity commission News
  4. 'Threat' on Malusi Gigaba's life probed News
  5. KZN teachers suspended for 'love affair' with pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X