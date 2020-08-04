WATCH | Emotional scenes as nurses honour one of their own who died of Covid-19

SA's front-line health-care workers are dying as they help save thousands of lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hospitals are overwhelmed, health-care workers lack personal protective equipment (PPE), and some staff suffer from underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to this deadly virus.

A recent video shared by Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union touched many as the organisation honoured one of the nurses from Bongani Regional Hospital in Welkom, Free State, who died from Covid-19 complications.

In the video, that was shared on Monday, health-care workers can be seen and heard walking behind the body as it is being taken away.

Some can also be heard crying while others pray in the background.

The organisation's general secretary, Rich Sicina, confirmed the validity of the video to TimesLIVE.

“Another guard of honour for our fallen hero. Nurses are succumbing to this deadly virus. Who will hold the front line?” the organisation wrote on its Facebook page