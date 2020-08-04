WATCH | KZN man dies in makeshift ward in hospital parking lot

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has launched an investigation into the death of a man at Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg after a video of the state of one its makeshift wards went viral.

The investigation comes after radio personality Hlengiwe Khumalo took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of the shocking state of the ward in what appears to be the hospital’s parking lot, where her father, Sibusiso Khumalo, 67, died from a lack of oxygen on Saturday.

“The investigation follows complaints by Khumalo's daughter that her father had been placed in a makeshift structure at the hospital upon admission on Friday after he had complained of difficulty breathing,” the premier's office said in a statement on Tuesday.