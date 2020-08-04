WATCH | KZN man dies in makeshift ward in hospital parking lot
The KwaZulu-Natal health department has launched an investigation into the death of a man at Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg after a video of the state of one its makeshift wards went viral.
The investigation comes after radio personality Hlengiwe Khumalo took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of the shocking state of the ward in what appears to be the hospital’s parking lot, where her father, Sibusiso Khumalo, 67, died from a lack of oxygen on Saturday.
“The investigation follows complaints by Khumalo's daughter that her father had been placed in a makeshift structure at the hospital upon admission on Friday after he had complained of difficulty breathing,” the premier's office said in a statement on Tuesday.
This is Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. These are make shift shelters where they keep Covid19 patients. It’s a parking lot covered with tent like material on the sides. My father took his last breath here on Saturday at 2am. @kznhealth @DrZweliMkhize pic.twitter.com/EzTZF6a93K— Hlengiwe Khumalo (@mamntungwa) August 3, 2020
In the video one can see a parking structure with hospital beds and equipment separated by multicoloured plastic sheets.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said he had instructed the health department to account for Khumalo's death.
“We want this matter to be investigated thoroughly. If negligence is found on the part of the hospital, those responsible must be held accountable,” said Zikalala.
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said she had called an emergency meeting with the senior management of Northdale Hospital, and management of uMgungundlovu district, and would inform the media of the preliminary findings.