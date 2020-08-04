South Africa

WATCH | KZN man dies in makeshift ward in hospital parking lot

04 August 2020 - 16:05 By LWANDILE BHENGU
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has ordered the provincial health department to investigate the death of a man admitted to a makeshift ward in a parking lot at Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
The KwaZulu-Natal health department has launched an investigation into the death of a man at Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg after a video of the state of one its makeshift wards went viral.

The investigation comes after radio personality Hlengiwe Khumalo took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of the shocking state of the ward in what appears to be the hospital’s parking lot, where her father, Sibusiso Khumalo, 67, died from a lack of oxygen on Saturday.

“The investigation follows complaints by Khumalo's daughter that her father had been placed in a makeshift structure at the hospital upon admission on Friday after he had complained of difficulty breathing,” the premier's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the video one can see a parking structure with hospital beds and equipment separated by multicoloured plastic sheets.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said he had instructed the health department to account for Khumalo's death.

“We want this matter to be investigated thoroughly. If negligence is found on the part of the hospital, those responsible must be held accountable,” said  Zikalala.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said she had called an emergency meeting with the senior management of Northdale Hospital, and management of uMgungundlovu district, and would inform the media of the preliminary findings.

TimesLIVE

