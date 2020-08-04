WATCH | Mob justice victim 'buried alive waist-deep' at Soweto cemetery

Gauteng police rescued a victim of mob justice who allegedly spent two days partially buried in a makeshift grave at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said officers responded to the cemetery in Klipspruit west around 11am on Monday after being called by a security guard and told that a man had been buried waist-deep.

Video footage of the incident showed the man pleading for help as onlookers ask what happened to him.

Masondo said the 31-year-old man was assaulted by community members and his feet were bound with shoelaces.