South Africa

Arrest warrant issued for King Dalindyebo's son, Prince Azenathi

05 August 2020 - 16:22 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Mthatha high court has issued a warrant of arrest for former acting king Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo.
The Mthatha high court has issued a warrant of arrest for former acting king Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo.
Image: Lulamile Feni/Daily Dispatch

The Mthatha magistrate's court has issued a warrant of arrest for Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo.

“This is after Mr Dalindyebo and his legal representative failed to appear in court, without an explanation,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

Dalindyebo, the former acting king of the AbaThembu, had on June 8 appeared briefly in court on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

He was released on warning and his matter was postponed to today.

In July, the Mthatha high court dismissed, with costs, Dalindyebo's application to remain as acting AbaThembu king.

He had asked the court to review Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s decision to terminate Azenathi’s tenure as acting king and reinstate his father, Buyel'Ekhaya Dalindyebo.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo remains on the throne as Azenathi loses court battle

The Mthatha high court has dismissed with costs Azenathi Dalindyebo's application to remain as acting AbaThembu king.
News
1 week ago

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo vows to unite AbaThembu after court victory

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo says he will be "of good service" to the AbaThembu, after his son Prince Azenathi lost a court bid to remain as acting ...
News
1 week ago

Premier restores Dalindyebo's throne, demands Azenathi vacate great place

AbaThembu acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo has been removed from the throne, effective immediately, just a week after the AmaDlomo royal family ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. A sex tape, money & an arrest: five scandals plaguing Norma and Malusi’s ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Hartswater horror: The family killing that rocked the Northern Cape ... South Africa
  4. SAB stops R5bn investment because of alcohol ban 'which affects a million ... South Africa
  5. Scientists say it's time to think about lifting the booze ban to save jobs South Africa

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X