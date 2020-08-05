South Africa

Case postponed for Jozini horror crash truck driver

05 August 2020 - 15:05 By Orrin Singh
Sipho Ntuli, 43, the driver of the truck involved in the horrific Jozini crash which claimed the lives of nine people and left dozens others injured.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The matter of Sipho Ntuli, 43, whose truck was involved in the horrific crash in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has been postponed. 

Ntuli appeared in the Ubombo magistrate's court on Wednesday facing eight counts of culpable homicide and driving while under the influence of alcohol. 

Ntuli, who is understood to be from Mtubatuba, had previously abandoned bail. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said the case was remanded to August 19 for further investigation.

On June 10, Ntuli lost control of an empty sugar cane truck he had been driving on Jozini's main road, ramming into nine vehicles before ploughing into a market area where street vendors had set up shop, killing eight and injuring 32 others. 

MEC for transport, community safety and liaison in the province Bheki Ntuli previously told TimesLIVE that one of the critically injured people had died in hospital, bringing the death toll to nine. 

It is unclear whether a ninth count of culpable homicide has been added to the charge sheet. 

Times Select reported that Ntuli had allegedly been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and that blood specimens, taken upon his arrest, have been sent to a laboratory for testing. 

TimesLIVE

