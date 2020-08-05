Covid-19: 414 new deaths, 8,686 new cases recorded in past 24 hours

But it was a day which saw a high number of deaths, with 414 fatalities recorded - more than 60% of them from the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

Of the new cases, 135 were from the Eastern Cape, 122 from the the Free State, 62 from KwaZulu-Natal, 45 from Gauteng, 34 from Western Cape, and 16 from Mpumalanga.

This means that there are now 9,298 recorded Covid-19 related fatalities across the country.

The newly reported infections come on the back of 4,456 new cases announced on Tuesday, and 5,378 on Monday. These were the fewest numbers of new cases in about 40 days.

The latest figures mean that there are now 529,877 total cases across the country.

The statistics are based on 3,113,191 total tests, with 34,989 done in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE