COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cigarette legal battle to begin
The tobacco traders have hauled Dlamini-Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the national coronavirus command council before the high court in Cape Town. The case is set down for two days.
August 05 2020 - 07:50
Happy? Scared? Excited? Children going back to school after COVID-19 shutdowns are likely to be experiencing a range of...Posted by UNICEF on Tuesday, August 4, 2020
August 05 2020 - 07:28
Alcohol ban sees third company pull back from planned investments
Consol Glass has indefinitely suspended construction of a new R1.5bn glass manufacturing plant in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, as the government’s ban on the sale of alcohol to combat the spread of the coronavirus shatters demand for glass products.
“The ongoing ban on alcohol sales and restrictions around on-premise consumption results in massive future demand issues and lost confidence in these markets recovering,” Consol chief executive Mike Arnold said.
August 05 2020 - 07:09
'Drama and stress' expected but schools must reopen by August 24: Motshekga
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says the education system is currently “breathing through the wound” but postponing the academic year further over fears of Covid-19 is not an option.
Motshekga, who was addressing grade 12 learners at Eletsa Secondary School in Brits in the North West, said closing schools would have “catastrophic” outcomes.
August 05 2020 - 06:30
British American Tobacco SA and cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are set to butt heads in the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday.
The company – and other litigants including farmers, processors, manufactures, retailers and consumers – are up in arms over Dlamini-Zuma’s decision to ban the sale of tobacco and vaping products during the lockdown.
August 05 2020 - 06:42
Dr Mike Ryan, WHO Emergencies Executive Director, answering a question about whether it is safe for children to go back to school during COVID-19Posted by World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, August 4, 2020
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 19 507 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 4 456 new cases. Regrettably, we report 345 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 8884. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/1kCcaofQzL pic.twitter.com/9efh2JahVy— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 4, 2020