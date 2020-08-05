COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cigarette legal battle to begin

August 05 2020 - 07:28

Alcohol ban sees third company pull back from planned investments

Consol Glass has indefinitely suspended construction of a new R1.5bn glass manufacturing plant in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, as the government’s ban on the sale of alcohol to combat the spread of the coronavirus shatters demand for glass products.

“The ongoing ban on alcohol sales and restrictions around on-premise consumption results in massive future demand issues and lost confidence in these markets recovering,” Consol chief executive Mike Arnold said.