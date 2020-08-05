Family's 'protector' dies two days before 30th wedding anniversary

Cecil Norman Steenbok, from Bloemfontein, battled Covid-19 for 11 days in hospital, but two days before celebrating his 30th wedding anniversary with his wife, he lost the fight.

Susan and Cecil would have celebrated their anniversary on Monday, but he died of Covid-19 complications at the weekend.

Steenbok, 62, died at Mediclinic in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

“He was my friend, companion, our hero, a silent warrior and great leader and mostly the one who protected us. He was a very good man. His death is a huge loss, to not only us but many,” Susan told TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning.

On July 19, Steenbok showed flu-like symptoms and initially the family thought it was just a cold, his son Mark said.

Mark said his father's condition deteriorated “very fast” and he later complained about body and chest pains.

The father of four was taken to Mediclinic on July 20 where he was placed on a ventilator.