Five years of litigation, five court orders and still no water

In July 2015, the community obtained an order that they would be provided with water through both reticulation through the existing water infrastructure and the bi-weekly delivery of water to the villages. This was not complied with.

In September that year, the community went back to court for an order of contempt, but a further settlement agreement was reached.

In August 2017, an application arguing that the municipality was not complying with its constitutional obligations to provide water was also settled by agreement, with the municipality agreeing to comply with the previous court orders to report back to the court monthly on progress, including details of a water purification plant to provide water to communities in the long term.

This order required that the municipality fill existing Jojo tanks to capacity at least once a day and that residents would receive potable water through its reticulation system twice a week.

Scher said in the ensuing two years, the municipality “consistently failed” to do this and in November 2019, the community obtained a contempt of court order.

“We sought sanctions against the municipal manager but just prior to the hearing, it came to light that she had been suspended,” Scher said. “We did not think it fair to hold the new acting municipal manager personally accountable for the faults of his predecessor.”

On the ground, the water situation did not improve and the villages were virtually waterless over December.

In February, the community secured a court order, joining the municipal manager to the proceedings with a view to instituting the personal contempt proceedings against him.

And then the lockdown came. The progress reports, many of which were “cut and paste” jobs, stopped coming. Deadlines for the completion of the promised purification plant were pushed forward by two years.