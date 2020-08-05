How airlines are changing travel for the future

Health measures are being considered by airlines as air travel has come to a standstill during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All over the world airlines are restrategising their health and safety regulations to get travellers flying again during these unprecedented times.

Top scientists predict the surge in Covid-19 infections could start slowing around October, and don't expect a return to “normality” until 2021.

A report by the airline strategy firm SimpliFlying predicts air travel may change in more than 70 ways after the pandemic, with a mix of policy changes and new additions.

One airline that has changed its policy to reduce the spread of Covid-19 is Air Seychelles. The airline revealed on Monday that a comprehensive set of new ground handling measures has been implemented at the Seychelles International Airport, including that passengers travelling on flights handled by Air Seychelles must arrive at the airport four hours before departure.

According to the airline, the four hours will allow passengers sufficient time to proceed through the new health and safety procedures, from check-in and immigration to customs and boarding.