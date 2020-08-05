IN PICTURES | One dead, 10 arrested, one at large as cops probe taxi link to Tshwane shoot-out

At least one of the men involved in Wednesday's fatal shooting near the Tshwane District Hospital has been linked to ongoing taxi violence.

Police confirmed on Wednesday evening that one suspected gang member had been killed at the scene and that 10 people had been arrested — but one man had evaded capture and was at large.

It was this man, said Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathepelo Peters, who had been linked to taxi violence and was being sought by the law. She said police had been tracing him, and knew he was in the area of the hospital on Wednesday.

“The suspect was linked to taxi violence, and he was traced by police and this [the hospital area] is where he was. But, unfortunately, he managed to evade arrest.

“From what has been reported to us, the provincial task team that investigates taxi violence was on an intelligence-driven operation where they were tracking a suspect who is involved in taxi violence. Information led the police to the scene and, unfortunately, when police tried to intercept the suspects — as well as other three vehicles that they were travelling in- they allegedly started shooting. Police returned fire,” she said, speaking at the scene.