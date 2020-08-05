Life on hold: Man's 12-year battle to get his identity document

For 12 years Clinton Adams, 34, hasn’t had an identity document.

The father of two has not been able to open a bank account or access social grants.

When Adams and his younger brother applied for their green ID books, they allege something went wrong and their details were swapped.

The Johannesburg brothers claim they, together with their mother, applied for their IDs at the department of home affairs in 2008. Adams’ ID was issued with his brother’s date of birth and name, but with his picture.

“When we saw it was wrong we tried to fix it, but home affairs said there’s nothing they can do. Years later I applied for a smart ID card, thinking the problem would be fixed. When I got it, it had the same mistake,” Adams said.

He applied for his smart ID card in 2016 and has since then been trying to fix the mistake.