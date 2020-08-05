South Africa

Man survives taxi 'hit' in Durban as passer-by takes him to hospital

05 August 2020 - 13:52 By Orrin Singh
A man was wounded and transported to hospital by a member of the public after he was shot at several times on Tuesday evening.
Image: Supplied

A 34-year-old man was lucky to escape with his life on Tuesday when he was shot at several times in what is believed to be a hit related to the taxi industry.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the incident occurred on Samora Machel Street (formerly Aliwal) when a vehicle with unknown men inside opened fire on the victim, who was in his vehicle, shortly after 7pm.

“He alighted and fled on foot. He sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of attempted murder was opened at Durban Central police station for investigation.”

It is understood a delayed response from an ambulance resulted in the victim being transported to hospital by a member of the public because of the amount of blood he had been losing.

Sources told TimesLIVE the incident was taxi-related and comes after the fatal shooting of a taxi boss in Pinetown on Monday.

Mbele said: “On August 3 2020 at 12.51pm, a 40-year-old male was driving on Beviss Road in Pinetown when he was allegedly shot with rifles by occupants in a vehicle behind him. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds. A case of murder was opened at Pinetown police station.”

He was driving a blue Mercedes-Benz and was a taxi boss in Tongaat.

TimesLIVE

