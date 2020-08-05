South Africa

Soweto-born mom of two Jennifer Ntlatseng is new Ipid boss

05 August 2020 - 08:14 By TimesLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the appointment of Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng as executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
Image: GCIS

Police minister Bheki Cele has announced that Jennifer Ntlatseng has been appointed the new executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Cele encouraged her to perform the role “without fear or favour”.

“Ipid's role is very important for the SA Police Service (SAPS), and we hope the directorate remains a corrective body and not a punitive one for our members.” Cele said in a statement.

The minister said Ntlatseng, who is the first woman to occupy the position, has more than 20 years of experience in the criminal justice system and community policing sectors.

Ntlatseng said: “I want to steer this ship in the right direction, and at the same time be open and transparent while trying to rebrand Ipid to win back the confidence of the community.”

The 49-year-old Soweto-born mother of two started her professional career in an administrative role in the Gauteng provincial department of community safety. She went on to obtain a Bachelor's degree qualification from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

From 2001 to 2004, Ntlatseng served as an assistant director in youth crime prevention in the Gauteng community safety department. She then took over as deputy director in community police relations for a year before being promoted to director of the same unit. Ntlatseng held this role until 2017, and for two decades also served as a member of the Gauteng community forum board.

Ntlatseng expressed her enthusiasm to hit the ground running in her new role.

Cele said he is confident her appointment will bring much-needed stability into the directorate.

He said Ntlatseng’s appointment couldn’t have come at a better time as the country marks Women’s Month, and when government is improving gender representation by appointing more women as heads of institutions and in senior management positions.

The position had been vacant since Robert McBride's departure in February 2019.

