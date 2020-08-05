South Africa

Suspected robbers arrested with police uniform in KZN

05 August 2020 - 11:28 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Five men accused of a business robbery were arrested on Tuesday. Among the items found in their possession was a police officer's uniform.
Image: supplied

Five KwaZulu-Natal men were arrested with a police uniform in their possession.

The men were arrested in Sydenham on Tuesday after police became suspicious about a car without registration plates.

“The officers followed the vehicle and intercepted it on Shepstone Road in New Germany. The five occupants were searched,” said spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Among the items seized were a police uniform, two firearms, cellphones and money.

“Initial investigations revealed that some of the cellphones and cash were stolen from a business owner in Cato Manor yesterday (Tuesday). The victim was contacted and a case of business robbery was opened at the Cato Manor police station for investigation,” said Mbele.

The men are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday to face robbery charges.

TimesLIVE

