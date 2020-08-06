Firm claiming it can kill Covid-19 not that fogging good, says ad watchdog

Loots said: “There is no proof that this method of disinfectant fogging is effective against this particular strain of the virus, which means the advertising is disingenuous and misleading.”

Coronafog, a brand of Johannesburg company Meridian Hygiene, said it had looked for guidance from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) about disinfectants it could use in its fogging machines to combat SARS-CoV-2.

“The EPA expects any disinfectant to kill SARS-CoV-2 if such a disinfectant is effective against other 'hard-to-kill' viruses [or] ... other human coronaviruses,” it said.

In its response to Loots, Coronafog submitted the results of tests in 2011 on San-A-Med, the disinfectant it uses in its fogging machines.

In its ruling, the watchdog noted that since Loots made his complaint, Coronafog had downgraded its claim that fogging could “remove” the coronavirus to saying it could “reduce the coronavirus risk”.

“This does not alter the overall communication in any significant manner,” it said, particularly as the ad still claimed the fogging had been “proven effective against coronavirus”.