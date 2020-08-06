South Africa

Five months in, Covid-19 cases in SA now sit at 538,184

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize reports 8,307 new infections in past 24 hours

06 August 2020 - 22:52 By TimesLIVE
South Africa has registered 8,307 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours.
South Africa has registered 8,307 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours.
Image: hxdbzxy / 123RF Stock Photo

On March 5, the first Covid-19 case was recorded in SA. Just five months later, the total number of cases in the country has soared dramatically to 538,184.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that 8,307 new Covid-19 infections had been reported in the past 24 hours.

He also announced 306 new deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 9,604.

The monthly breakdown of cases and deaths since that first infection shows just how drastic the spike has been:

  • month 1: 1,655 total cases, 11 deaths;
  • month 2: 5,917 cases, 137 deaths;
  • month 3: 35,862 cases, 760 deaths;
  • month 4: 153,316 cases, 2,291 deaths; and
  • month 5: 384,868 cases, 7.313 deaths.

Of the new deaths, 66 were in the Eastern Cape, 75 in Gauteng, 78 in KwaZulu-Natal, 46 in the Western Cape, 23 in the Free State and 18 in the Northern Cape.

Mkhize also on Thursday reported 387,316 recoveries, a recovery rate of 72%.

The figures are based on 3,149,807 total tests, of which 36,616 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

My family did not get any Covid-19 tenders: Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday denied that he or his family were awarded Covid-19 related tenders.
Politics
4 hours ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa to name all companies involved in PPE tenders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an interministerial committee to “deal with alleged corruption” linked to the procurement of personal ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Bad news for smokers and drinkers: Mkhize says bans to stay in place

National health minister Zweli Mkhize was the bearer of bad news for smokers and drinkers on Thursday when he said the country was not ready to lift ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. 2FAST4U Jaguar owner who rammed car into cafe throws shade at 'Constantia ... South Africa
  2. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  3. A sex tape, money & an arrest: five scandals plaguing Norma and Malusi’s ... South Africa
  4. Molefe, Singh slam Eskom's attempts to make them pay back the money South Africa
  5. 'Increase the price of alcohol and restrict sales': understanding the latest ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X