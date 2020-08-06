South Africa

Four nabbed for manufacturing and packaging illegal steroids

06 August 2020 - 21:57 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Illegal steroids, enhancers, labels and other packaging material worth an estimated R3m was confiscated from various locations in Gauteng and Limpopo.
Image: Hawks

Four people have been arrested for possession of steroids in Gauteng and Limpopo.

“The arrest of the four suspects follows an intelligence-driven drug investigation conducted on three premises in Pretoria East on Wednesday and a game farm in Bela-Bela on Thursday,” police said in a statement.

Officers found steroids, enhancers, labels and other packaging material worth an estimated R3m during a search and seizure operation.

At the first location, a residence at Silver Lakes Estate, the police recovered steroids alleged to have been manufactured on-site.

The second location visited was a storage facility on Meerlust Street, Equestria, where steroids in various stages of packaging were discovered.

The third location was in Willow Acres Estate, where more steroids and enhancers were found.

The steroids, labels and other packaging materials are worth an estimated R3m. They have since been confiscated pending further police investigation.

Two suspects — Lucinda Mutoda, 38, and Lucinda Jordaan, 35 — were arrested on Wednesday and appeared briefly in the Hatfield magistrate’s court on Thursday for contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

The pair were granted R5,000 bail each and their case was postponed to October 22.

The other two suspects, aged 45 and 31, handed themselves over to the police on Thursday. They are expected to appear at the Hatfield magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

