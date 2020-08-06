Four nabbed for manufacturing and packaging illegal steroids

Four people have been arrested for possession of steroids in Gauteng and Limpopo.

“The arrest of the four suspects follows an intelligence-driven drug investigation conducted on three premises in Pretoria East on Wednesday and a game farm in Bela-Bela on Thursday,” police said in a statement.

Officers found steroids, enhancers, labels and other packaging material worth an estimated R3m during a search and seizure operation.

At the first location, a residence at Silver Lakes Estate, the police recovered steroids alleged to have been manufactured on-site.

The second location visited was a storage facility on Meerlust Street, Equestria, where steroids in various stages of packaging were discovered.