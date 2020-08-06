Medical association warns against do-it-yourself Covid-19 home care
The Islamic Medical Association of SA — which is driving Covid-19 home care — has issued a warning to the public not to take over the management of infected patients without consulting doctors.
Imasa has been steering the Oxygen Support Group, which provides oxygen concentrators to infected patients in cities such as Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.
Home care for Covid-19 patients has been growing in a bid to minimise the strain on hospitals.
Imasa president Dr Yakub Moosa Essack said in a statement: “On behalf of our committee and those who are working with the Oxygen Support Group at home, we would like to thank every individual and collective that is putting in effort towards serving those patients at home by providing oxygen concentrators and any form of home-based care.
“As a precautionary measure and under advisement, we would like to warn the public that the provision of oxygen in any form at home is not a substitute for good clinical care and optimal management in dealing with Covid-19 patients and its complications.
“Home-based care must be supervised and managed by a qualified health practitioner in the form of a general practitioner, a specialist or both. It would be negligent for community members without the skills and knowledge needed to provide this type of care without understanding the complete clinical scenario and parameters of the patient.
“We understand the circumstances and the psychosocial elements involved in terms of admitting patients in hospital vs staying at home. These challenges are great. In terms of our responsibility, we should endeavour to make the best decisions for the patient.
“This best decision can only be done through teamwork and consultation between family members and the treating physician.
“We therefore request that you do not take over the management of patients at home without consulting the correct and appropriate practitioners with their expertise,” said Essack.