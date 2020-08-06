Medical association warns against do-it-yourself Covid-19 home care

The Islamic Medical Association of SA — which is driving Covid-19 home care — has issued a warning to the public not to take over the management of infected patients without consulting doctors.

Imasa has been steering the Oxygen Support Group, which provides oxygen concentrators to infected patients in cities such as Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

Home care for Covid-19 patients has been growing in a bid to minimise the strain on hospitals.

Imasa president Dr Yakub Moosa Essack said in a statement: “On behalf of our committee and those who are working with the Oxygen Support Group at home, we would like to thank every individual and collective that is putting in effort towards serving those patients at home by providing oxygen concentrators and any form of home-based care.