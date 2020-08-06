No need for total alcohol ban, farming organisation to argue in court

In banning the sale of alcohol, the government has failed to strike a balance between ensuring the survival of the wine industry and the goal of protecting the country's health system.

There was also no need to impose a blanket ban on alcohol because the government only wanted to reduce alcohol usage and thereby reduce trauma cases which placed a burden on hospitals.

These are some of the submissions made by the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) and nine wine farms and associations in their court application against the ban on the the sale of wine.

The matter is set to be heard in the high court in Pretoria later this month.

Saai and the wine farms have asked the court to declare that the regulations banning the sale of alcohol, issued on July 12, were unconstitutional and invalid to the extent that they prohibited the sale and transportation of wine.