PODCAST | ANC has no teeth when dealing with corruption

Damaging claims of profiteering from Covid-19 contracts have split the ANC's top brass along pre-Nasrec lines, as leaders squabbled at the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend about how to deal with corruption allegations levelled against its leaders.



In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the latest allegations, the ANC's previous attempts at rooting out corruption within its ranks, and what we as South Africans can expect to see from the party as they try to navigate their way through the scandal.



