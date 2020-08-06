South Africa

Quick reaction from law-enforcement officers 'prevents possible disaster'

06 August 2020 - 10:31 By Aron Hyman
Cape Town law-enforcement officers recovered a .357 Taurus Magnum revolver on August 5 2020.
Cape Town law-enforcement officers recovered a .357 Taurus Magnum revolver on August 5 2020.
Image: City of Cape Town

Law-enforcement officers’ swift reaction averted “a potential disaster” after a suspect reached for his firearm while being searched in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Cape Town law-enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers were patrolling in Delft South when they came across eight men in Jacaranda Street about 11.45pm.

“On seeing the officers they appeared very uncomfortable. When the officers approached them they started running,” said Dyason. “The officers gave chase and managed to get hold of two of the fleeing suspects. While making sure the suspects had no dangerous weapons, one of them reached for something under his shirt.

“A swift reaction by the officers averted a potential disaster because the object was confirmed to be a firearm.”

Dyason said three rounds were found in the suspect’s left pocket and the man was not able to produce a firearm licence.

He was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. A .357 Taurus Magnum revolver was recovered.

READ MORE

WATCH | Illegal beachgoers make a run for it from law-enforcement officials

eThekwini municipality issued a stern warning to residents that they would face the full might of the law if they continued to flock to the city's ...
News
1 day ago

Soldiers confiscated millions in illicit cigarettes, booze and dagga in July

Soldiers have confiscated R10m worth of illegal cigarettes, alcohol worth R180,000, counterfeit clothing worth R579,000 and other contraband worth ...
News
1 day ago

#CrimeStats | Police must ‘follow data and focus on hotspots’: ISS

To curb violent crime in SA, the police need to follow their own data and focus on areas which have a legacy of violence.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 2FAST4U Jaguar owner who rammed car into cafe throws shade at 'Constantia ... South Africa
  2. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  3. A sex tape, money & an arrest: five scandals plaguing Norma and Malusi’s ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | What lockdown? Joburg partygoers openly flout laws South Africa
  5. They’ve all got it in for Zim! I’m blameless! wails Mnangagwa Africa

Latest Videos

Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X