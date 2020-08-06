Sassa paypoint hit as robbers make off with cash in KZN

Gunmen opened fire at a South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) paypoint in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Thursday as officials were issuing payments.

The men struck at about 8am.

“Five or more armed men rapidly moved into the pay site and fired a number of shots.

“They attacked a security guard and robbed him of his firearm.

“The men then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash that was already assigned to paymasters,” said Themba Matlou, Sassa KZN regional manager.

The armed gang escaped the scene in a SA Post Office hired vehicle.

Matlou said two officials suffered minor injuries as they ran for cover while others were left traumatised.

He said beneficiaries were harmed during the incident.

“A case of theft and armed robbery will be opened at Ndwedwe police station. Arrangements are being made to ensure that beneficiaries receive their grants,” said Matlou.

He appealed for those who had information about the robbery to contact the police.

“While every effort is made to protect officials and beneficiaries during pay days, we would like to appeal to beneficiaries to also be very vigilant and exercise caution.

“We will ensure that security at these paypoints is ramped up to ensure that our beneficiaries receive their grants in safe conditions.

“It’s unfortunate that our clients had to experience this incident and that some officials were injured.

“This is a selfish act by these robbers who are placing the lives of the vulnerable groups under further financial strain,” he said.

