'This is organised crime': Police officer describes suspects in the IPHC church murders

“This is organised crime.”

So says the policeman probing the hostage situation that left five people dead at one of SA's biggest churches.

Almost a month ago, West Rand police responded to a hostile crime scene at about 2am where a group of armed men were allegedly staging a coup at the headquarters of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom.

The attackers “drove from as far as KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces to come and do this evil deed,” according to the affidavit by the investigating officer, Sgt George Maditse.

A total of 42 suspects were arrested. The Westonaria magistrate's court is expected to rule on their bail applications next week.

“None of the 42 applicants is a member of the IPHC in Zuurbekom,” said Maditse. “The applicants kidnapped church congregants and put them in one place. Among the congregants were the sickly, the old people and children who are so traumatised till this day.”

Squabbling in the church dates back to 2016, when Bishop Glayton Modise died intestate, the Financial Mail reports. He left a legacy worth R400m, including R50m in cash and a number of properties. The issue of his successor is the subject of a court dispute. There are two challengers to the incumbent leader, his son Leonard.

Maditse said in his affidavit to court that at the crime scene, police found four bodies with bullet wounds. Two of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

A fifth person was alive but half-burnt. A member of the SANDF was rushed to Leratong Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

There were also two vehicles burnt beyond recognition.

Many of the suspects in custody are security officers who claim they were responding to an emergency alert at the church.