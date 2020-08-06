WATCH | Maths teacher retires at 69 — now she's game for online tutoring

Elmarie du Toit was very angry with her son, Frankie, when he posted a video on Twitter of her school giving her a guard of honour after her retirement after being in the teaching profession for almost 50 years.

Her biggest concern was that she did not want Woodhill College, in the east of Pretoria, where she had taught for 19 years, “to get into trouble”.

The video of the 69-year-old maths teacher’s emotional send-off by the school on Friday has gone viral after attracting almost 182,000 views since it was posted on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people, including some of her former pupils, have commended her for her hard work, dedication and commitment to the teaching profession after her son, who is a co-presenter on 947’s breakfast show, posted the tweets.

Du Toit tweeted: “I’ve got to share this with you. After 50 years of teaching my mom retired and the whole school gave her a guard of honour.

“Thousands of young minds have sat in her maths classes over the past five decades and I have never met a pupil who didn’t love Mrs du Toit. She made maths fun and was tenacious at helping every child that struggled.”

Du Toit’s tweet went on to praise teachers like his mother “who dedicate their lives to our children”.

“You all deserve a guard of honour.”