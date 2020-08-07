Coffin makers struggle to get a handle on rising demand

Coffin makers are frequently working 12-hour days just so they can keep up with soaring demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unlike funeral parlours, these manufacturers have not incurred the additional costs of having to use specialised personal protective equipment while handling the dead.

Malusi Coffin Manufacturers in Soweto, which supplies more than 10 major funeral parlours in the country, are putting in extra hours to manufacture caskets.

“It has been really busy. We’ve all started to work up to 12-hour shifts to try and keep up,” said manager Mpumi Bizane, adding that the bulk of orders were for the cheapest coffins.