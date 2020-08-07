COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 8,307 new infections in past 24 hours

August 07 2020 - 06:00

'Our ancestors will be furious': Covid-19 changes burial practices

Funerals are simply not the same any more, as the coronavirus upsets funeral rites across the country. Families are simply unable to honour and bid farewell to loved ones as they once did.

Covid-19 related deaths have denied many families the opportunity to cleanse and dress the corpse at the mortuary, according to Mthandazo Khumalo, spokesperson for the Traditional Healers Organisation.