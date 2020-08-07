COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 8,307 new infections in past 24 hours
On March 5, the first Covid-19 case was recorded in SA. Just five months later, the total number of cases in the country has soared dramatically to 538,184
August 07 2020 - 08:00
WATCH | SA therapist warns of 'loss of identity' as many experience 'corona-coaster'
The Covid-19 pandemic is a major threat to physical health, but it has also become a significant challenge for mental health. The pandemic and lockdown have many negative consequences, including intense short and long-term effects on people's health globally.
August 07 2020 - 08:00
'We're doing 20-something funerals a day': Small parlours pushed to the limit by Covid-19
“Prior to Covid, we used to have an average of 35 to 45 funerals a week. Last week alone we did 105. We are averaging about 20-something funerals a day.”
August 07 2020 - 07:30
EXPLAINER | Bloem man reveals strain of arranging Covid-19 funeral
Mark Steenbok's dad died of Covid-19 over the weekend — he explains what it takes to arrange a funeral in the midst of a global pandemic
August 07 2020 - 07:00
Coffin makers struggle to get a handle on rising demand
'We were not prepared for this — not even the government was'
August 07 2020 - 06:45
These children in Bhutan, Kenya and Iran are doing their best to learn from home, even without access to a computer or...Posted by UNICEF on Thursday, August 6, 2020
August 07 2020 - 06:43
Guided and walking tours under lockdown level 3: what you need to know
Guided tours and walking tours during level 3 lockdown are now fully legal.
On Thursday, tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane gazetted the new regulations, which now allow for two to share a room when travelling for leisure purposes.
August 07 2020 - 06:30
'There is not a day that we are quiet': funeral parlours on soaring death rate
Gauteng mortuary workers say they are 'worked off their feet' as bodies pile up
August 07 2020 - 06:00
'Our ancestors will be furious': Covid-19 changes burial practices
Funerals are simply not the same any more, as the coronavirus upsets funeral rites across the country. Families are simply unable to honour and bid farewell to loved ones as they once did.
Covid-19 related deaths have denied many families the opportunity to cleanse and dress the corpse at the mortuary, according to Mthandazo Khumalo, spokesperson for the Traditional Healers Organisation.
August 07 2020 - 05:00
WATCH | health care workers at Joburg hospital get down to 'Jerusalema'
A video of health care workers and staff from Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg dancing to the global hit Jerusalema by Master KG has helped many escape the harsh realities brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 36 616 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 8307 new cases. Regrettably, we report 306 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 9604. We send our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/uNZ9xvsTZy— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 6, 2020