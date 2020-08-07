EXPLAINER | Son reveals strain of arranging Covid-19 funeral

Arranging or attending a funeral is a very emotional and personal time. These unprecedented times have made it even tougher.

Before, mourners — no matter the number — could attend the funeral of a loved one, even from across borders. But due to the strict social distancing measures and cross-border travel restrictions, funerals in the country are now restricted to a maximum of 50 mourners.

According to current lockdown regulations, you may only travel to attend a funeral if you are a partner, child, child-in-law, parent, sibling or grandparent of the deceased.

You also need a permit (jump to page 31 here for a copy of the permit, which must be filled out and stamped at a police station).

At the end, the question still remains: “How will I lay my loved one to rest?”