Fix the cause, not the symptoms - plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
The exaggerated focus on symptoms rather than causes of problems is one of the reasons why SA will most likely struggle with the aftereffects of the corona pandemic for many, many years.
Often the argument is made that the government is unable to come up with solutions, but that is simplistic, crass and often racist. If that was the case, it would have been simple to make policymakers change their minds: supply them with the thoroughly researched proof and scientific information and they will understand the issue and apply the necessary policy.
But it is much more complex than that. There is something deep-rooted at play here, meaning that even though there is an understanding of the underlying issues in government circles, there are vested interests, lack of political will or myriad other issues involved that make obvious solutions impossible to implement or make them politically unacceptable.
The result is that politicians (and not just in SA) are likely to suggest and implement policy to treat symptoms instead of causes.
Treating symptoms only leads to massive, mostly, at least, unintended damage.
Not getting to the crux of the problem creates new problems, and these newly created problems are often not treated efficiently either.
And then all we do is stumble on while the underlying evil lingers and grows.
The ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products and the urgent investigation into a basic income grant are good examples of time wasting and the squandering of resources to treat symptoms.
The ANC and the government know what the real problems are. Will they admit their mistakes and fix them, or will they try to fix a mistake with another mistake?
