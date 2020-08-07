South Africa

Four suspects in Pretoria court after police shown three bodies in grave

07 August 2020 - 10:18 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A suspect confessed that he and three other suspects, including his mother, had killed and buried three people in a yard in Olievenhoutbosch
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Four suspects who allegedly murdered and buried three victims in a makeshift grave in Olievenhoutbosch will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday.

This comes after police received information on Tuesday night from one of the four suspects that he and three other suspects, including his mother, had killed and buried the  three people in a yard in Olievenhoutbosch.

According to Brig Mathapelo Peters, police have opened a murder inquest for inquiry, pending forensic confirmation of the murders of the three people.

“Crime scene experts, including anthropologists from the police forensic science laboratory, on Thursday morning started digging at an alleged makeshift grave where, according to the suspect's confession, three bodies were buried. The victim identification unit team discovered remains that will be forensically analysed to determine if they are the bodies of humans.

“The grave has been declared a crime scene and has been cordoned off to avoid any tampering until crime scene experts from the police forensic science laboratory have processed the scene,” Peters said.

