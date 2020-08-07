South Africa

Hanover Park’s joggers - keeping spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic

07 August 2020 - 08:54 By Ashraf Hendricks
From Monday to Saturday, children and adults are getting fit every morning in Hanover Park.
From Monday to Saturday, children and adults are getting fit every morning in Hanover Park.
Image: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

It is 8am on a Saturday morning, and a group of about 35 runners are going round an 800m circuit.

One family is pushing a pram. There are a few children and some elderly people in the group, dressed in fitness attire – a regular enough sight in places like Rondebosch Common or the Sea Point Promenade, but this is Hanover Park on the Cape Flats.

Resident Glenn Hans started running with friends around the Rondebosch Common two years ago to keep fit. Then the pandemic hit and the country went into level 5 lockdown in March.

At the start of May, when regulations were eased to allow for exercise in the early morning, Hans started running again in Hanover Park and caught the attention of the community. Now, there are usually about 80 people who take part.

Heather Vlotman has been part of the running group since May.

When the country went into level 4, Vlotman wanted to start getting fit, but her home was too small. From her gate she saw Hans training on the field and she joined him the next morning.

“People always look at Hanover Park as gangsterism. It’s always negative things happening. And for this thing that’s positive, it’s a plus,” says Vlotman.

One of Vlotman’s favourite things about the group is that it includes young and old. Some people run, others walk at their own pace. She says that for people struggling with the cigarette ban, walking helps. “I am so thankful for this,” she says.

“Everyone knows Hanover Park for the gang violence,” says Jacobus Pretorius, who joined the group two weeks ago. Pretorius said it showed that Hanover Park isn’t always bad or filled with gangsterism.

Glenn Hans ends his fitness routine on the field, demonstrating a 'mop the floor' bodyweight exercise.
Glenn Hans ends his fitness routine on the field, demonstrating a 'mop the floor' bodyweight exercise.
Image: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

“People come here just to relax their minds,” says Hans. Many have lost their jobs and are stressed out by financial problems. “People come here just to be free, to release all of their stress and to find themselves,” he says.

The club trains for 45 minutes from Monday to Saturday, starting at 8am; 30 minutes of running or walking is followed by 15 minutes of exercises.

“For me to see all of these people trying to improve their health means a lot, because that is my main goal,” says Hans. He plans to register the club as Walking, Running is Life Vannie Hanover Park.

 

  • This article was first published on GroundUp

READ MORE:

Five simple steps to stop your pandemic stress from spiralling out of control

Lockdown has been wreaking havoc with our collective mental health.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

SA athletes to return to training or risk facing bleak 2021 season, warn coaches

Track and field coaches are warning that SA's leading athletes need to return to full training as soon as possible or risk a poor 2021 season and ...
Sport
1 month ago

WATCH | Illegal beachgoers make a run for it from law-enforcement officials

eThekwini municipality issued a stern warning to residents that they would face the full might of the law if they continued to flock to the city's ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 2FAST4U Jaguar owner who rammed car into cafe throws shade at 'Constantia ... South Africa
  2. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  3. 'A tombstone for my late father': Lottery winner's first act of financial ... South Africa
  4. 'Increase the price of alcohol and restrict sales': understanding the latest ... South Africa
  5. Man tied up and beaten, wife and daughters raped in house robbery South Africa

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X