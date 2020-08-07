Matric pupils' attendance at Gauteng, Mpumalanga schools 'pleasing'

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday he was pleased with the turnout of matric pupils in the first week back after a break in schooling.

He said attendance was 76% by Wednesday.

During the provincial Covid-19 command centre update, Lesufi said he was concerned about matric pupils who had not returned to school.

“We are quite pleased with pupil attendance. The numbers are increasing. We started with 56% on Monday, which was worrying, but by Wednesday we had 76%.

“We are worried about those who are still not reporting to school. We are putting measures in place so they can either register online or participate in the lockdown education materials provided,” he said. “Of all the schools that have Grade 12 pupils, 85% received pupils back in classes, but 15% didn’t reopen because some had to close for decontamination or they suffered vandalism or break-ins,” he said.

Lesufi said some schools could not reopen because of reported Covid-19 infections.

“Covid-19 cases prevented 18 schools reopening. Five schools couldn’t reopen due to break-ins and vandalism, and eight schools could not reopen because of disruptions from parent and other formations,” he said.

Two special needs schools could not reopen due to identified cases of Covid-19.