Norma Gigaba thanks powerful women who are 'rooting' for her
Norma Gigaba, the wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, has celebrated herself and other powerful women who have been “rooting for her” amid another much-publicised scandal in her marriage.
On Instagram, where she has nearly 1-million followers, she posted a picture of herself in a black dress and paid tribute to the powerful women in her life.
Businesswoman Savita Mbuli responded, “we've got you”, and TV and radio presenter Moshe Ndiki wrote, “we love you Norma”.
Gigaba made headlines last week when she was arrested by the Hawks on Friday after she allegedly damaged a R3m black Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG “G-Wagon” which Malusi apparently borrowed from his friend, trade unionist and businessman, Peterson Siyaya.
She spent a night in the holding cells at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria and was released on Saturday on R5,000 bail. She is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.
Her case has been postponed to September 14.