PODCAST | Sibille Zanner - hunted and betrayed

07 August 2020 - 09:31 By Nicole Engelbrecht
One year after Sibille Zanner's murder an arrest would be made, but that would just be the beginning of a mystery that endures to this day.
One balmy spring night in September 2002, Sibille Zanner parked her car outside her friend's house. They had a night of crafts, wine, and comfortable chatter arranged but Sibille would not make it inside. 

Half an hour later, she would be discovered in the road. She had been shot with a crossbow, instantly paralysed and barely clinging to life. When her life support was switched off 14 hours later, a murder investigation ensued. 

One year after her murder an arrest would be made but that would just be the beginning of a mystery that endures to this day. 

In Episode 36 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into the unsolved murder of mother and wife, Sibille Zanner. 

