R1.6bn fund to fight GBV but some women’s NGOs haven’t seen a cent

About R130m of it was said to have been disbursed to non-governmental organisations. However, she said her organisation had not yet seen any of the money for its programmes.

Mary Makgaba, CEO of POWA, said her organisation, which runs a number of domestic violence shelters in Gauteng, had not seen any money yet either.

According to crime statistics released last week by police minister Bheki Cele, an average of 71 women reported being raped to the police every day, which translated to one every 33 minutes. Asked if the war against gender-based violence and femicide was already lost, Foster said she did not believe it was.

“I think that the continued activism of women and men’s groups across the country has really made a significant contribution. It’s been a long hard struggle, but there have been so many gains. However, we need to strengthen all of our responses, from a political level to the local level, to ensure that violence against women is eradicated,” added Foster.

Makgaba, however, believed gender-based violence was getting worse.

“It’s getting worse, it has actually become a national crisis. We need to do something. We need to take a firm stance to fight gender-based violence, particularly given the perceptions and socialisations when it comes to gender inequality and how men still believe that they are more superior than women in terms of power dynamics,” she said.