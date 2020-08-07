South Africa

SA records 9,909 Covid-19 related deaths

07 August 2020 - 22:35 By TimesLIVE
The casualty section at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

SA has recorded 9,909 Covid-19 related fatalities since the first case was detected in the country on March 5.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday evening that the cumulative number of infections had increased to 545,476. There were 305 deaths over the past 24 hours and 7,292 new cases were identified.

The number of recoveries is 394,759, translating to a recovery rate of 72%.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,183,658 with 33,851 new tests over the past 24-hour cycle.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and Mkhize visited Niemeyer Hospital in Utrecht and Madadeni Hospital in Newcastle on Friday as part of the health minister's two-day oversight visit to the province as it prepares to hit its Covid-19 peak.

“We are concerned that the further away people are from large centres, they tend to be reluctant to go to the hospital when they present flu-like symptoms,” said Mkhize.

Meanwhile in the Western Cape, where data indicates the peak has passed, premier Alan Winde said on Friday that the provincial cabinet had resolved to engage with the national government about safely opening businesses and permitting domestic alcohol sales “with smart recommendations in place”.

“These positions have been taken with a view to reducing the impact of a second, equally dangerous pandemic — unemployment,” he added.

