SA tries to recover over R400m German software firm SAP for 'unlawful' contracts

South African investigators are seeking to recover more than R400m from German software firm SAP for two government contracts they allege were entered into unlawfully, court documents show.

Although the amount of money sought is small for a company with a market value of about 162 billion euros, the move by the authorities is another headache for SAP, which in 2018 admitted to misconduct over deals with South African state firms during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

SAP, a major global business software company, had said it was reviewing all its public sector deals in SA dating back to 2010, but it has not publicly flagged wrongdoing over the agreements in 2015 and 2016 with the department of water & sanitation.

Investigators say those contracts should be declared invalid because government regulations were contravened, according to the court papers, reported here for the first time.