SA's front-line nurses are suffering severe psychological distress: survey

SA's front-line nurses are suffering psychological distress and a lack of confidence in their knowledge about Covid-19, and are worried about infecting their families.

These are some of the findings from a Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and University of KwaZulu-Natal Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine national survey of 7,607 health-care professionals, including nurses and medical practitioners.

Conducted between April and May, the survey aimed to determine the physical and emotional effects Covid-19 has had on the country's health fraternity in state and private hospitals.

“Health-care workers have been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic, and are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“This is in addition to the already strenuous conditions under which they work, including long hours, psychological distress, fatigue, occupational burnout, stigma and physical and psychological violence,” the survey stated.

It said that, according to the national health department, at least 24,000 health workers have been infected with Covid-19 and an estimated 100 have died.

The survey looked at issues pertaining to Covid-19, including levels of knowledge, awareness, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), risk, concerns, health and psychosocial wellbeing.

Half the participants work in the four most affected provinces — Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape — and two in five of the respondents are nurses.