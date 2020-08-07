South Africa

Stolen laptop, phone seized in pawn shop from triple murder in Hartswater

07 August 2020 - 14:21 By TimesLIVE
The Brand family's cars in the parking lot at the Hartswater police station. The family of three were murdered late last month.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Northern Cape police have recovered a Sahara laptop and Samsung J5 cellphone which were pawned at a shop for R400 at Vaaltyn village in the Taung area.

The recovered items belonged to the Brand family, who were brutally murdered in Hartswater.

Brig Mohale Ramatseba said police also recovered a handbag at the home of one of the suspects, Khomotso Mpumlwana, containing one of the three victims' driving licence, identify document and store cards.

Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, were attacked on their smallholding in Hartswater, Northern Cape.
Image: Supplied

The five suspects will again appear in the Hartswater magistrate's court next Thursday.

Mpumlwana, 43, Tshepo Visagie, 36, Donald Seolesang, 20, Tshepaone Melato, 19, and Realeboga Manyedi, 18, are charged with robbery, kidnapping and murder.

Danie, 83, and Breggie Brand, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, were attacked on their farm on July 26.

On the evening of July 27, Elzabie's body was found in a field about 25km away from their farm. Her parents' bodies were found in shallow graves in the early hours of July 28, about a kilometre away from where Elzabie was found.

Danie’s vehicle, a Nissan Micra, was found close to Taung, and Elzabie's silver Mazda was found on the N18 close to Pudimoe.

While the murders were greeted with disbelief and outrage, mourners at their funeral on Thursday were urged not to bear anger in their hearts because it would “turn into hate”.

TimesLIVE

