Stolen laptop, phone seized in pawn shop from triple murder in Hartswater

The five suspects will again appear in the Hartswater magistrate's court next Thursday.

Mpumlwana, 43, Tshepo Visagie, 36, Donald Seolesang, 20, Tshepaone Melato, 19, and Realeboga Manyedi, 18, are charged with robbery, kidnapping and murder.

Danie, 83, and Breggie Brand, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, were attacked on their farm on July 26.

On the evening of July 27, Elzabie's body was found in a field about 25km away from their farm. Her parents' bodies were found in shallow graves in the early hours of July 28, about a kilometre away from where Elzabie was found.

Danie’s vehicle, a Nissan Micra, was found close to Taung, and Elzabie's silver Mazda was found on the N18 close to Pudimoe.

While the murders were greeted with disbelief and outrage, mourners at their funeral on Thursday were urged not to bear anger in their hearts because it would “turn into hate”.

TimesLIVE