'There is not a day that we are quiet': funeral parlours on soaring death rate

The surge in Covid-19 deaths has Gauteng’s state mortuaries and private funeral parlours under pressure as they battle to process the dead.

Disaster Management Act regulations require autopsies on those who have died from Covid-19 to be conducted and bodies buried within a week of death. Difficulties many families have in reaching morgues to claim their loved ones remains, however, mean that bodies are piling up fast.

Gauteng’s state mortuaries, which include morgues at government hospitals and can hold 3,374 bodies, were 43% full on July 31. State mortuary workers who spoke to TimesLIVE report being “worked off their feet”.

“It just does not stop. Usually we would be called out between three to five times a night, now it’s up to 10 times a night,” said a Hillbrow mortuary worker, who asked not to be named. He said bodies were quickly piling up with families, especially those living in other provinces, taking a long time to collect their loved ones.