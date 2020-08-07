South Africa

WATCH | health care workers at Joburg hospital get down to 'Jerusalema'

07 August 2020 - 05:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital staff in Joburg joined the #JerusalemaDance challenge.
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital staff in Joburg joined the #JerusalemaDance challenge.
Image: Facebook/Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital

A video of health care workers and staff from Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg dancing to the global hit Jerusalema by Master KG has helped many escape the harsh realities brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The front line health care workers received nothing but love on social media, with many saying they were glad to see them positive during this difficult time.

“It's these little things that make life worth living ... wishing them all the best,” wrote Twitter user Zikhali.

M1M wrote: “This song brings happiness. We forget there is this disease devastating the world.”

Many others praised the song for being a “unifier”. Watch the video below:

During a two-day visit to KwaZulu-Natal, health minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday praised health care workers for their contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

It has been five months since SA recorded its first Covid-19 case on March 5.

