WATCH | health care workers at Joburg hospital get down to 'Jerusalema'

A video of health care workers and staff from Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg dancing to the global hit Jerusalema by Master KG has helped many escape the harsh realities brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The front line health care workers received nothing but love on social media, with many saying they were glad to see them positive during this difficult time.

“It's these little things that make life worth living ... wishing them all the best,” wrote Twitter user Zikhali.

M1M wrote: “This song brings happiness. We forget there is this disease devastating the world.”

Many others praised the song for being a “unifier”. Watch the video below: