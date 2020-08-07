Xander Bylsma handed two life sentences for killing school teens

The conviction of Bylsma, 22, followed the deaths of Marna Engelbrecht, 17, and Sharnelle Hough, 16, who were killed at the hostel near Vryburg on May 21 2018.

Their bodies were discovered by the hostel matron. Their deaths, by strangulation, had been made to look like suicides.

Bylsma was 19 at the time.

North West provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena welcomed the sentences and applauded detectives for positively linking the accused with the crimes.

He said the sentence would send a clear message that gender-based violence would not be tolerated, and that those who carried out such deeds would be shown no mercy.

TimesLIVE