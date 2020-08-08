South Africa

Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist

Jeff Wicks Journalist
08 August 2020 - 15:06
Police have hailed the bravery of an armed shopper who interrupted a burglary at a Centurion Mall jewellery shop on August 8 2020.
Police have hailed the bravery of an armed shopper who interrupted a burglary at a Centurion Mall jewellery shop on August 8 2020.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Police praised an armed shopper who interrupted a burglary at a jewellery store at the Centurion Mall in Pretoria on Saturday, saying the man was able to defend the lives of three other people.

Shoppers barricaded themselves in stores while shots rang out, and were eventually evacuated by security personnel.

Police spokesperson Capt David Miller said one of the robbers was seriously wounded when he and three others stormed a shop.

Shooting scatters Saturday morning shoppers at Pretoria mall

Shoppers at the Centurion Mall in Pretoria were sent running for cover after shots rang out on Saturday morning.
News
2 hours ago

“Four suspects entered one of the jewellery stores and attempted to rob the store and the shoppers of their belongings,” he said.

“During this, one of the civilians in the store was able to defend the lives of three others by using his firearm ... during this action one of the suspects was injured.”

The other three robbers fled, and Miller said a manhunt was under way.

“The wounded suspect was transported to hospital under police guard,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Congregants pray for robbers who were shot dead while robbing them in Centurion church

Pastor pistol-whipped gangster style, shooter says he acted in self-defence while killing two inside Centurion church
News
1 week ago

Durban jewellery heist couple arrested in East London after months on the run

A Durban couple, who pulled off a multi-million rand jewellery heist in 2013 and was on the run since 2018, was arrested in East London on Monday ...
News
2 months ago

Two men arrested following jewellery heist at KZN mall

Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. 2FAST4U Jaguar owner who rammed car into cafe throws shade at 'Constantia ... South Africa
  2. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  3. 'A tombstone for my late father': Lottery winner's first act of financial ... South Africa
  4. Bad news for smokers and drinkers: Mkhize says bans to stay in place South Africa
  5. 'Ace Magashule is out of order': Zanu-PF scolds ANC secretary-general Africa

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X