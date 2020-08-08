Booze ban, visiting hospitals & becoming complacent: Zweli Mkhize speaks

Health minister Zweli Mkhize addressed the media on Thursday about the government's response to Covid-19. He is in KwaZulu-Natal for a two-day visit.

Here are five important takeouts from his address:

Spread of Covid-19

The minister expressed concern that there were not enough people who were taking Covid-19 safety precautions seriously.

“There are still many more who are not wearing masks, washing hands, not using sanitisers and not social distancing. This is the message that we want to send to our people: Please let us use masks when we get out of our homes.”

Booze ban

Mkhize said the decision behind the booze ban was to save beds in hospital trauma and ICU units.

“As far as we are concerned, there are real reasons why we support the suspension of alcohol. Bed numbers were actually getting filled and therefore we were running out of beds. All the hospitals were showing us the figures. Everybody knows this. These are avoidable situations.”