South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.39 million, death toll at 719,795

08 August 2020 - 09:00 By TimesLIVE
Reverend Didiza from Kagiso Methodist Church in the Mogale Circuit, lead the funeral service of an 82-year-old woman who succumbed to Covid-19.
Reverend Didiza from Kagiso Methodist Church in the Mogale Circuit, lead the funeral service of an 82-year-old woman who succumbed to Covid-19.
Image: Alon Skuy

August 8 2020 — 9:05

Relief Therapeutics sees 60-70% chance of Covid-19 drug approval

Relief Therapeutics' chairman said he was optimistic its RLF-100 (aviptadil) drug will win approval for treating Covid-19 patients in a matter of months.

The Swiss group owns the rights to the drug in the US and Europe. Its US partner NeuroRx is running multicentre clinical trials, including a Phase IIb/III trial in patients who are severely ill because of the consequences of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“The active pharmaceutical ingredient of aviptadil has been used for a lot of years in different indications. From a safety standpoint we are quite optimistic,” Raghuram Selvaraju told Swiss newspaper The Market in an interview posted late on Friday.

—Reuters

August 8 2020 — 9:03

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.39 million, death toll at 719,795

More than 19.39 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 719,795​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

—Reuters

Most read

  1. 2FAST4U Jaguar owner who rammed car into cafe throws shade at 'Constantia ... South Africa
  2. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  3. 'A tombstone for my late father': Lottery winner's first act of financial ... South Africa
  4. Bad news for smokers and drinkers: Mkhize says bans to stay in place South Africa
  5. Cape Town taps into 'one of world's biggest aquifers' to meet water needs South Africa

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X