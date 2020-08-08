COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.39 million, death toll at 719,795
August 8 2020 — 9:05
Relief Therapeutics sees 60-70% chance of Covid-19 drug approval
Relief Therapeutics' chairman said he was optimistic its RLF-100 (aviptadil) drug will win approval for treating Covid-19 patients in a matter of months.
The Swiss group owns the rights to the drug in the US and Europe. Its US partner NeuroRx is running multicentre clinical trials, including a Phase IIb/III trial in patients who are severely ill because of the consequences of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“The active pharmaceutical ingredient of aviptadil has been used for a lot of years in different indications. From a safety standpoint we are quite optimistic,” Raghuram Selvaraju told Swiss newspaper The Market in an interview posted late on Friday.
—Reuters
August 8 2020 — 9:03
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.39 million, death toll at 719,795
More than 19.39 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 719,795 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
—Reuters