COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.39 million, death toll at 719,795

August 8 2020 — 9:05

Relief Therapeutics sees 60-70% chance of Covid-19 drug approval

Relief Therapeutics' chairman said he was optimistic its RLF-100 (aviptadil) drug will win approval for treating Covid-19 patients in a matter of months.

The Swiss group owns the rights to the drug in the US and Europe. Its US partner NeuroRx is running multicentre clinical trials, including a Phase IIb/III trial in patients who are severely ill because of the consequences of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“The active pharmaceutical ingredient of aviptadil has been used for a lot of years in different indications. From a safety standpoint we are quite optimistic,” Raghuram Selvaraju told Swiss newspaper The Market in an interview posted late on Friday.

—Reuters