South Africa

Kidnapped PMB woman rescued from Durban lodge

08 August 2020 - 15:03 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Shrivani Luksha Madhan Bhola was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday night
Shrivani Luksha Madhan Bhola was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday night
Image: supplied

A 28-year-old woman, allegedly kidnapped by her neighbour on Thursday night, was rescued by police on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the Pietermaritzburg crime intelligence unit and Mountain Rise tracing units traced Shrivani Luksha Madhan Bhola to a lodge in Durban, where she was being held against her will.

Pietermaritzburg crime intelligence officer Capt Rumen Maistry told TimesLIVE that the woman was traced to a lodge in a “secluded affluent area” in Durban.

“We are here on the scene. She is with us. She is unharmed but she is traumatised and emotional,” he said.

Police believe that her neighbour was “infatuated” with Bhola and is now on the run.

Bhola's family raised the alarm when they could not reach her. Her flat in Allandale was unlocked and her cellphone was switched off.

They had last heard from her when she informed them that her neighbour was accompanying her to find her dog, who had run out of the yard.

A missing person case was changed to kidnapping when CCTV footage showed evidence of a premeditated kidnapping.

Bhola's neighbour had allegedly removed his personal belonging, including toiletries, clothing, bedding and shoes from his apartment before the kidnapping.

Bhola was wearing her pyjamas and nightgown when she went missing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Baby kidnapped from clinic is found with woman who miscarried own child

A two-month-old baby abducted from a clinic has been found by Free State police, and has been reunited with his mother.
News
3 days ago

Four bust breaking into crime scene used by 'kidnapping syndicate'

Police have arrested four people, including a woman, for breaking into a house outside Johannesburg allegedly used by a kidnapping syndicate.
News
1 week ago

Frantic search for baby 'snatched from mother' in Magaliesburg

A search is under way for an eight-month-old baby who was allegedly snatched by two women in the Magaliesburg CBD on Monday.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 2FAST4U Jaguar owner who rammed car into cafe throws shade at 'Constantia ... South Africa
  2. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  3. 'A tombstone for my late father': Lottery winner's first act of financial ... South Africa
  4. Bad news for smokers and drinkers: Mkhize says bans to stay in place South Africa
  5. 'Ace Magashule is out of order': Zanu-PF scolds ANC secretary-general Africa

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X