South Africa

Manhunt for suspect after two three-year-olds allegedly raped in Limpopo

08 August 2020 - 10:13 By TimesLIVE
Limpopo police are searching for a man who allegedly raped two three-year-old children.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped two three-year-old children at Topanama village on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the two children were allegedly confronted by a man wearing blue work clothes when they went to fetch water from a stream not far from their home.

“The man allegedly threatened them with a sharp object and raped them.”

Police requested anyone with information that could assist in the arrest of the suspect to contact Col Cecil Machimani on 082 461 7181 or the nearest police station.

